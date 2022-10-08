My skin is always itchy

My skin has been itching me for the past two months. Although the itching is always worse at night, it can also occur during daytime especially after having my bath.

Elizabeth (by SMS)

Skin serves a vital purpose as the barrier that protects the inside of the body. It is filled with special cells of the immune system that can protect the body and skin from viruses, bacteria, and other hidden threats. Once the skin cells detect any type of suspicious substance, they trigger a reaction that causes the area to become inflamed. Itchy skin (Pruritus) is a constant battle for some people. It can be difficult to understand exactly what is causing the skin to itch. Itchy skin can be the result of a rash or another skin condition. It can also be a symptom of a more serious condition such as liver disease or kidney failure. In addition, dry skin, allergies, eczema and dehydration can cause skin itching. To get relief, it is important to identify the problem and treat the underlying cause.

