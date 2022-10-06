Allow state security outfits to bear arms, Deji of Akure tells FG

The Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ondo state and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Thursday, lent his voice to the clamour that the state security outfit, Amotekun and other security outfits should be allowed to bear arms and ammunitions by the Federal Government to curb security challenges in the region.

Oba Aladelusi, stated this in Akure at the 2022 annual Ulefunta public lecture, entitled “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional institutions in Perspective”

The Deji of Akure advised the Federal Government not to entertain any fear in allowing the state security outfits to bear arms, saying the state security outfits must be allowed to bear the tools to fight back against marauders committing crimes against humanity.

The monarch stressed the need to employ homegrown approach in confronting security challenges confronting the country, saying traditional institutions also have a vital role to play in putting an end to security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, killings and terrorism among others.

He said “the issue of security has become worrisome even in the face of uncertainty and worsening security situation ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and oil theft, killings, and terrorism, ethnic and religious bigotry among others.

“It is crystal clear that the reality has now dawned on us on the need for the involvement of our traditional institutions as a means of providing homegrown approach to curbing insecurity

“The Amotekun Corps is one of the homegrown approaches that is yielding the desired result and I strongly believe that the huge success recorded.

“This is due to the fact that the Traditional Rulers were adequately involved and carried along in the scheme of things.

“Without mincing words, I want to plead with the Federal Government to consider the need to approve sophisticated weapons for the Amotekun Corps.

“The need for the Amotekun Corps to complement the already stretched Federal Police can no longer be overemphasized”

Oba Aladelusi however, assured the state government of the traditional rulers’ support of the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun,

He maintained that traditional rulers will always be ready to join hands with Nigerians and scholars to proffer workable solutions to some of the challenges bedevilling the country as a nation.

He said “traditional rulers in the state have been working with the state government to rid their areas of criminals and rascals.

He said “let me raise my voice on behalf of other traditional rulers on the need for the Government to include traditional rulers in the scheme of things by giving us a constitutional role.





“The traditional institutions can no longer continue to play a mere advisory role with no defined and specific role that can make them contribute meaningfully to the protection of lives and properties”

Speaking, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu restated the state’s resolve to arm the state security outfit, the Amotekun Corps legally,

Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the corps would be armed with the most sophisticated weapons to fight insecurity saying there was an increasing need to strategize and tackle insecurity, which had been left to snowball into existential crises across the country.

He said “We as government are resolute hence we have continued to empower and strengthen the security architecture of the state to ensure we are all protected”

He, however, cautioned all traditional rulers to desist from the incursion into other kingdoms and stop any expansionist tendencies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE