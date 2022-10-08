I am in my 60’s and in good health. Kindly let me know the early signs of cancer in men.

Bablo (by SMS)

Some of the early symptoms of cancer in males can include changes in bowel habits, unintentional weight loss, testicular changes, breast lumps, skin and mouth sores, persistent cough, abdominal pain, bone pain, fatigue and urination difficulties. Recognizing the warning signs of cancer can significantly improve a person’s outlook. Some people may not notice the early signs of cancer or may confuse them for symptoms of other conditions. Knowing which symptoms may indicate cancer can help a person get treatment sooner.

