Frequent ejaculation and prostate cancer

I want to know if it is true that frequent ejaculation can reduce the rate of Prostate Cancer?

Ibrahim (by SMS)

The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland that produces the fluid in semen and helps push this fluid out during ejaculation. The gland plays an important role in ejaculation. Although many people believe that ejaculating frequently can help reduce the risk of prostate cancer, there is inadequate evidence to confirm how these factors might link together. Therefore, while some evidence suggests a link between ejaculating more often and the risk of prostate cancer, the results overall have been inconsistent. For this reason, scientists need to conduct more research to confirm what impact, if any, frequent ejaculation has on prostate cancer risk.

