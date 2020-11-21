My mother’s leg sore

My 70- year old mother has had a wound on her right foot for the past three months. She was being treated in a clinic in the village. From the village, I took her to another doctor who commenced her on some antibiotics without much progress. Kindly advise me on what to do as I am getting worried that she doesn’t lose her leg.

Aminu (by SMS)

A sore may remain unhealed due to many factors. These can range from wrong treatment procedures to unresolved underlying diseases such as Diabetes, Tuberculosis among others. This is why it will be important for your mother to undergo a series of laboratory and Xray tests. In addition, a swab of the wound as well as a Biopsy should be carried out by the attending doctor. The results of these various investigations will go a long way in confirming the type of treatment that will effectively cure your mother’s leg sore.

