Less than 24 hours after his campaign trail was attacked in Udere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, during which four people were killed and three others were fatally wounded, a Federal High Court sitting in Warri on Tuesday nullified the nomination of former Deputy President of the Senate (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

The court hinged its decision on non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court, presided over by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Omo-Agege’s name from its list of candidates for the election and restrained the former Deputy Senate President from parading himself as the NDC senatorial candidate.

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The court, in the matter with Suit Number FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, instituted by Professor Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, further ruled that the statutory window for conducting fresh primaries to nominate another candidate had elapsed, noting that the Electoral Act prescribed a timeline of 180 days before the general elections.

Professor Akpodiete had approached the court to challenge the validity of Omo-Agege’s nomination on the grounds of his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), membership of the NDC, and the eligibility to participate in the NDC senatorial primary.

Delivering judgment, Justice Nganjiwa dismissed all five preliminary objections raised by Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC challenging the competence of the suit, before proceeding to determine the substantive issues raised by the plaintiff.

The court held that the NDC failed to comply with the Electoral Act’s mandatory provisions on submitting its membership register to INEC before its primary election.

Justice Nganjiwa further held that Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before the conduct of the party’s primary election, which allegedly produced Omo-Agege as the party’s senatorial flag bearer.

The judge further held that the NDC failed to provide credible evidence establishing that its membership register was subsequently updated and submitted to INEC within the statutory period preceding the primary.

Relying on INEC’s revised electoral timetable, the court also noted that Omo-Agege participated in the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, a development which, according to the court, established that he was still a member of the APC at the material time.

Justice Nganjiwa maintained that only persons whose names appeared in a political party’s membership register, in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Act, were eligible to participate in its primary elections.

On the admissibility of a previously withdrawn affidavit, the court held that a party was entitled to withdraw an affidavit already filed in a proceeding, adding that once withdrawn, such an affidavit ceased to form part of the court’s records and could not be relied upon in determining the matter.

The judge maintained that a valid nomination could not be founded on a process that failed to satisfy statutory requirements, stressing that where a political party failed to comply with the Electoral Act in nominating its candidate, INEC was not permitted to include such a candidate on the ballot.

Consequently, the court invalidated Omo-Agege’s nomination, directed INEC to delist him and restrained him from presenting himself as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections.

The judgment represents a significant development in the race for the Delta Central senatorial seat, raising questions over the NDC’s participation in the election, particularly in view of the court’s pronouncement that the statutory deadline for nominating candidates had elapsed.

The full certified judgment and any response from Omo-Agege, the NDC, or INEC were not available in the initial account of the ruling.