BREAKING: Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi welcome baby boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

The foremost Yoruba traditional ruler, who announced the arrival of the new prince on his Twitter handle, also said that both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

According to the Ooni: “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

