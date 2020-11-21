More questions on uneven lips

Thank you for your response to the question of uneven lips. Can you please tell us more about facial exercises and some other steps beside surgery that can cure thick lips? Thanks.

Kazeem (by SMS)

Everyone’s face is somewhat asymmetrical, so slightly uneven lips aren’t highly noticeable to others. But uneven lips can be a frustrating cosmetic issue, which could affect your emotional health. Severely uneven lips, however, can affect how you eat and speak. If your lips are uneven, it may be due to your facial muscles being underdeveloped or weak. This could be the result of a condition such as Lyme disease, or it could be present from birth. Here are some facial exercises you can perform to make your lips appear more balanced: Tighten your lips as if you are going to attempt to whistle. Hold that position for 10 to 15 seconds. Repeat 10 to 20 times a day; Stretch your lips with your lips closed as if you are trying to touch the corners of your mouth to your ears. Hold that position for 10 seconds. Next, stretch your lips further with your teeth slightly exposed. Hold the position again. Then, stretch your lips as far as they can go with your teeth bared. Hold the position, then relax; Purse your lips. Suck in your cheeks so that they are close to touching each other (commonly called fish face). Then, move your lips up and down in the pucker position. If the above techniques fail, you will need to try cosmetic lip surgery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.