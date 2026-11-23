Air Peace has concluded arrangements to further strengthen its international connectivity with the introduction of London–Owerri flight connections, commencing December 15, 2026.

The new connection forms part of the airline’s continued commitment to expanding travel opportunities across its international and domestic networks. It will provide passengers departing London through Gatwick and Heathrow airports with a more convenient travel option to Owerri while ensuring a seamless travel experience.

The milestone was made possible through the strategic partnership and commitment of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, with the support of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who implemented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for Owerri Airport to be used for international operations.

Passengers travelling from London will enjoy Air Peace’s premium Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, featuring spacious cabins, comfortable seating, Nigerian and international cuisine, and warm African hospitality.

Travellers will also benefit from generous checked baggage allowances of two 23kg bags in Economy Class and two 32kg bags in Business Class, providing added convenience throughout their journey.

For passengers seeking an elevated travel experience, Air Peace’s Business Class offers enhanced comfort, premium in-flight services and exclusive privileges, including complimentary chauffeur-driven airport transfers in London for eligible bookings.

The introduction of the London–Owerri connection will provide families, business travellers, holidaymakers and members of the Nigerian diaspora with greater flexibility and convenience when travelling between the United Kingdom and South-Eastern Nigeria, further strengthening connectivity between the two destinations.

With this latest connection, Air Peace continues to bridge communities and redefine international travel through its blend of comfort, accessibility and proudly Nigerian hospitality.