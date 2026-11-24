Prominent Zimbabwean preacher, Uebert Angel, has been arrested over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, according to the country’s police.

Angel, founder of the international charismatic church Spirit Embassy, was taken into custody during a church service in Harare on Sunday, with images and videos of the arrest subsequently circulating on social media.

Footage shared online showed the preacher being escorted in a police van surrounded by armed officers, while a convoy of vehicles followed.

Police have yet to provide details of the allegations against the 48-year-old preacher.

However, a member of his team confirmed that he remained in custody, adding that the timing of his court appearance was still uncertain.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who is part of Angel’s team, told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) that the preacher could appear in court on Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

“It can be in the afternoon or tomorrow [Tuesday]. We are still within the legal framework [for him to appear in court],” Professor Lovemore Madhuku told state-owned broadcaster ZBC in a clip posted online.

Angel’s arrest comes amid previous allegations of sexual misconduct against the controversial preacher. In 2021, local online publication ZimLIVE reported that several women had accused him of sexual impropriety, with at least five of the alleged victims based in England.

The preacher denied the allegations at the time, according to the publication.

Beyond his religious activities, Angel has also been linked to Zimbabwe’s political establishment. President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him special presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas in 2021.

He attracted further controversy in 2023 following an undercover investigation by Al Jazeera, which alleged that he offered to exploit his diplomatic position to facilitate the laundering of large sums of money through a gold-smuggling operation in Zimbabwe.

According to the Qatar-based broadcaster, Angel told undercover reporters that the alleged arrangement had the approval of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Angel’s church operates branches in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom. He is also known for his connections with other prominent African preachers, including Malawian televangelist Shepherd Bushiri.

(BBC News)