Still on skin bleaching creams

I read your last week column on the above subject matter. I have a skin disease which has made my skin to be very dark. I want to know if I can use a bleaching cream to make the skin lighter.

Desmond (by SMS)

What you will need for your skin problem will be an appropriate skin medication which will cure the underlying skin problem rather than a skin bleaching cream. In view of this, it will be a good idea for you to see a skin specialist (Dermatologist) at the specialist or teaching hospital nearest to you.

