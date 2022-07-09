My fractured elbow

I recently fractured my left elbow while playing football. Since I could not afford the Bill demanded by the hospital, my parents arranged that I should visit a traditional Bone Setter. I am afraid if he will do a good job. Kindly advise me on what to do. I am 20 years of age.

Lekan (by SMS)

Fractures in young people especially those affecting the elbow could be complicated. It is for this reason that such fractures need to be carefully and professionally handled so as not to adversely affect the proper use of the elbow. For this reason, I will not encourage your use of a traditional bone setter. Every effort should be made by your parents to access a proper modern medical care for an effective and smooth recovery.

