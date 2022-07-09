My failed boob job

Last year, I went for surgery to increase the size of my breasts. Unfortunately, two weeks ago, both breasts started oozing out some oily material which has made the breasts gone back to their original sizes. The doctor who did the operation said my body is allergic to the implant as such, the failed job. My friends want me to try another doctor for another attempt. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Florence (by SMS)

Although you didn’t state your age, I will advise that you forget the idea of another attempt at increasing your bust line. What you should do is to concentrate on how to heal the wound of the previous surgery and live with your naturally endowed breasts.

