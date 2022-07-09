Ondo church suspects: Look in the mirror

During the dark ages, the pontifical perverts cut down an estimated 68 million souls in cold blood. The Spanish inquisition, a terror system sponsored by the church, is in my view only bettered, in its intensity of demonism, by the Ustashi of Italy who made human life so vile during the Holocaust. There was no conceivable evil these ones did not do with the human body; the bodies of those who truly dared to believe. Today, though, talking about that is treason. Christendom’s in a mental basement.

If anything illustrates the mental rot that Christendom has now become, it is the story just coming out of South Africa regarding virginity certification. Here we go: “In order to encourage chastity among the ladies in the society, a church, Nazareth Baptist Church, located at Ebuhleni in the northern part of Durban in South Africa, has carried out a free virginity test on ladies who attend the church and are 18 years and above. According to reports, it is an annual event carried out by the church, and at the end of the exercise, a Certificate of Virginity is awarded to the successful ones. Also, a mark is placed on the foreheads of the successful ones. The ladies eagerly anticipate the event every year.”

This is sheer buffoonery, but it fits into the church narrative quite nicely. Just how can a church, tasked with preaching the Gospel, carry out a virginity test? What will be done to the ladies found to be non-virgins? How does a church physically view a lady’s virginity, which is supposed to be the exclusive preserve of her husband alone? The church, installing and imprinting sex and sensuality in the imagination of the public, handed out virginity stamps to young ladies dressed like harlots. But while virginity is a noble thing, show-offs are demonstrably incompatible with Biblical doctrine. Pray, of what use is a supposed virgin who is arrogant, uncouth, lazy and ill-bred? What is the public supposed to do with the information that certain ladies are virgins? And in a world brimming with perverts, is that not an open invitation to outlaws to target such ladies?

This leads me to the trending story of a supposed underground church in Ondo State, Nigeria where tens of young and old people were rescued from a pastor’s captivity. Since the story broke, a lot of people, confident in their own delusions, have been railing at the suspects, little realizing that they are themselves trapped in an infernal cage, not just Plato’s cave, in their own church. To butcher up God into three parts and claim that God has a mother is nothing but spiritual and mental psychosis. So, before you sentence the comedians in Ondo to hell, look in the mirror.

Reacting to the Ondo Church incident, the Ondo State chapter of the Christian body chose to craft cant, boasting that the condemned pastor was not a member of its flock, as if everyone was supposed to be, and as if its own members were no cons. What about the stupendously rich criminals in the church business, the jerry-curled and bald-shaven spiritual yobos who pound side chicks in the recesses of their presidential suites in hotel rooms, sniff banned substances and gulp choice wine, while condemning their members to mere sodas in feasts of guile? And the sexy, suited-up cowboys in churches with discotheque who ride the sleekest automobiles, aren’t they its members? Is the Christian umbrella group itself not a spiritual con, seeking to weld together utter incompatibles (those who believe Almighty God, a Sovereign Spirit, can have a mother) and native diviners in Christian attire who crush coconuts at junctions and on hills, doing African magic for supplicants while attired in resplendent white? Doesn’t the Bible clearly state that two cannot walk together unless they be agreed?

For the avoidance of doubt, while Christianity, true Christianity, is absolutely authentic, Christendom has become a massive con. Look at the churches in Europe conducting LGBT weddings, and in Nigeria fleecing people with dead books and spiritual mendicancy, asking people to pay stupendous sums for supposed blessings. I would rather sit at a beans and bread stall than sit with any G.O, having a conversation about nothing. The question is, which church today is not in a basement morally and spiritually? The fact is that many of those going to church tomorrow (Sunday) are in a spiritual basement, fleeced of sense by flashy pastors, and prepared for eternal damnation.

In Church weddings: Anatomy of nonsense (November 16, 2011), I wrote about my relation, Pastor Ganiyu: “This man insisted on one Brother Gbenga’s wedding day that the offering, which the church normally collected before joining any couple together, must be N30,000, or no wedding. People made donations and N28,000 was realised, but Pastor Caniyu said no way. Eventually, Pastor Ganiyu joined the couple at a few minutes past 4p.m, but Gbenga was fuming. Upon all my work in this church as an interpreter, Pastor Caniyu, my own very brother, has refused to join me and my wife. All my ogas who I wanted to give cake to have gone! This is wicked. This is my last day in this church!” And it was. Both are extended relations of mine, and do not make the mistake of thinking that I have invented a fable!” Well, on my last visit to Ikorodu, I learnt that Pastor Ganiyu had since sold the church, abandoned his wife of many years, and ported to the United States. Till tomorrow, pastors still choose wives for people in many churches, and they turn weddings into a show, wasting guests’ valuable time with worthless sermons.

In any case, if not for spiritual/mental emasculation, how can anyone who has already held an ‘engagement’ ceremony, providing his in-laws with all the requirements of culture, still leave his farm untouched, saying that he is not yet married until there has been a church service? I have seen such people; this is no fiction. What is a white gown, the cultural fabric of Europeans, compulsorily doing in an African wedding? It’s all about the massive con.

