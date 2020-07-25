My baby has two genitals

I gave birth to my fourth baby about a month ago. Unfortunately, on examination, my baby was found to have both male and female sex organs. Kindly advise me on what to do
Cynthia (by SMS)
What your baby has is what is known as ambiguous genitalia. This is a rare condition in which an infant’s external genitals don’t appear to be clearly either male or female. Ambiguous genitalia is not a disease, but a disorder of sex development which primarily occurs when hormone abnormalities during pregnancy interrupt or disturb the fetus’s developing sex organs. Doctors will work to determine the underlying cause. The cause helps guide treatment and decisions about your baby’s gender. Using the information gathered from these tests, your doctor may suggest a gender for your baby. The suggestion will be based on the cause, genetic sex, anatomy, future reproductive and sexual potential, probable adult gender identity, and discussion with you. Sometimes gender assignment can be complex and the long-term impact can be difficult to predict. Parents should be aware that as the child grows up, he or she may make a different decision about gender identification.
