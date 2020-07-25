My baby has two genitals

I gave birth to my fourth baby about a month ago. Unfortunately, on examination, my baby was found to have both male and female sex organs. Kindly advise me on what to do

Cynthia (by SMS)

What your baby has is what is known as ambiguous genitalia. This is a rare condition in which an infant’s external genitals don’t appear to be clearly either male or female. Ambiguous genitalia is not a disease, but a disorder of sex development which primarily occurs when hormone abnormalities during pregnancy interrupt or disturb the fetus’s developing sex organs. Doctors will work to determine the underlying cause. The cause helps guide treatment and decisions about your baby’s gender. Using the information gathered from these tests, your doctor may suggest a gender for your baby. The suggestion will be based on the cause, genetic sex, anatomy, future reproductive and sexual potential, probable adult gender identity, and discussion with you. Sometimes gender assignment can be complex and the long-term impact can be difficult to predict. Parents should be aware that as the child grows up, he or she may make a different decision about gender identification.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), comprising Yoruba leaders drawn from different spheres of life, on Thursday said there was an urgent need to restructure the country now, warning that any attempt to go ahead with elections in 2023 without addressing the issue would spell doom for Nigeria… Read Full Story

A leading rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, on Thursday opened up on the secret meeting he had with the late Isa Funtua during the detention of media personality, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS)… Read Full Story

THE Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate alleged financial recklessness of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has asked the Professor Daniel Pondei-led IMC to refund the sum of N4.932 billion to the account of the NDDC… Read Full Story

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, will on Friday appear before the Justice Isa Ayo Salami presidential investigative panel to defend himself of allegations levelled against him… Read Full Story

The police have arrested two officers in connection with a viral video depicting the dehumanising treatment of woman in Ibadan… Reahttps://tribuneonlineng.com/covid-19-nard-loses-14-doctors-may-resume-strike-soon/d Full Story

COVID-19: NARD Loses 14 Doctors, May Resume Strike Soon

President of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Aliyu Sokomba, has announced that no fewer than fourteen members of the association have lost their lives in the line of duty during the fight against COVID-19 across the country… Read Full Story

The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country. The Bill, being sponsored by Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices scaled the second reading at plenary… Read Full Story

The House of Representatives on Thursday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to appoint a coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme without further delay… Read Full Story

It is unfortunate that that argument that the police should handle Amotekun had to come from a senior police officer. Ask any police officer, whenever they are handling internal security unrest and it goes beyond what they can handle, they call on the army. If the army does not know anything about internal security… Read Full Story