Have cough and headache

I have been coughing with weak joints and some headache for the past two days. When I cough, nothing comes out. I took Septrin and Procold but my condition remained the same. I can’t sleep and I cough every night. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Amos (by SMS)

Since you have taken some medications without any improvement, it is very important for you to see a medical doctor for a proper treatment. In view of the current COVID 19 pandemic, it will also be appropriate for the doctor to send you for a COVID-19 test in order to know your status.

