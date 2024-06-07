Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has announced that the Tripartite Committee on the minimum wage is nearing a consensus.
He expressed confidence that the committee will soon reach an agreement on a new national minimum wage.
Speaking after the committee’s meeting on Friday, Uzodinma highlighted the productive nature of the discussions, noting that it is a technical subcommittee of a larger committee.
“We had very constructive deliberations, and at this stage, we are close to reaching a consensus,” Uzodinma stated.
“Once we convene for the plenary session, we anticipate finalizing our discussions and arriving at a complete agreement. At that point, the media will be briefed accordingly. Overall, I am optimistic about our progress.”
He further explained that the committee has concluded its unit meetings and is now transitioning to the plenary session.
During this phase, the committee members will consolidate their deliberations and aim to finalize a unified position, including the proposed minimum wage figure.
