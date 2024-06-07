Doyin Okupe, the former director general of the Peter Obi 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation, has made a surprising statement.
He now believes that President Bola Tinubu is a better candidate than his former principal, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Okupe made this assertion on Channels TV’s Politics Today, stating that “by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best” of all the 2023 presidential candidates.
This is a significant shift in his stance, given his previous support for Obi’s candidacy.
Okupe’s comments may spark interesting discussions in the political sphere.
