Netizens have reacted to the commissioning of the official residence of the Vice President, which took place today, June 7, 2024, asking, “Was Osinbajo homeless?”

Earlier today, Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the construction of the Vice President’s residence in Abuja, a project that has seen significant changes since its initial approval.

Originally sanctioned by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2010 at a cost of N7 billion, the residence faced delays and was left unfinished by previous administrations.

ALSO READ: Minimum wage: ‘Tripartite committee nearing consensus’ – Uzodinma

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the project underwent a substantial review, resulting in a revised cost of N21 billion, more than doubling the initial budget.

This development has sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians, who have expressed their dissatisfaction and concern over the timing and prioritization of such an expenditure.