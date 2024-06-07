Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President Joe Ajaero has clarified that no specific wage figures were presented to them in the closed-door discussions with the federal government.

He said this during a press briefing at the venue of the tripartite committee meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, which included all members of the committee, began with a joint closed-door session that lasted approximately three hours.

This was followed by separate breakaway meetings among the three groups. Subsequently, the committee chairman, Wale Edun, and members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) left, while Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, continued discussions with labour leaders.

A visibly satisfied Ajaero addressed journalists, stating, “The committee is still working, so when they finish, Nigerians will get the report.”

When asked if any specific wage figures had been proposed, he responded, “Not yet.”

On the exact figure expected, Ajaero said, “They didn’t present it to the committee; they are presenting it to the committee of the house.”

Asked when they would present the figure to the whole house (committee members), he said, “They have entered now, you can see them. They will come out later to present it to the general house for deliberation.

“We are all praying that everything shall be okay by tomorrow (Friday). That’s a wish for all of us. Information on N105,000 is not before us, either officially or unofficially. We are still at our position before now, having not presented it to us.

“Until it is made public, we can’t say the government has a position.”

When newsmen asked the minister of state for labour about the outcome of the meeting, she said, “You will get update when we finalise the talks. You will hear us when we are done.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE