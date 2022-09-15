Mimiko commiserates with Akeredolu over death of mother

The immediate former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has commiserated with his successor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, over the demise of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, which occurred, on Thursday.

Mimiko in a press statement by his special assistant on media and digital communications, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, described the late Evangelist Akeredolu as one who devoted her time to the service of God and humanity.

“I just learnt of the passing of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu the mother of my friend, the governor of Ondo state. Though, a painful exit, mama lived a life of selfless service that is worthy of emulation. I pray that God grants her eternal rest,” Mimiko in the statement said.

He added that he has fond memories of Mama as an “industrious, accommodating matriarch who opened her doors to friends and acolytes of her children and made all who came in contact with her feel loved.”

The former governor expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Ondo state and the Akeredolu family of Owo.

