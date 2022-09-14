Police Recruitment: Ex-IG Musiliu Smith resigns as chairman of Police Service Commission

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Muslim Smith, has resigned from the post.

The action is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force.

Tribune Online learnt that the board of the commission had advised him to resign and he heeded the counsel.

Both the commission and the office of the Inspector General of Police have been in a struggle over the right to conduct police recruitment.

Following the chairman’s resignation, retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi is expected to take temporary charge of the commission.