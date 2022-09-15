Southwest PDP backs Atiku, insists Ayu must go

THERE is no end in sight to the internal crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stakeholders from the South-West have demanded the resignation of its national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in the interest of equity, justice and fairplay.

However, its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stated that their request is achievable but with recourse to the party’s constitution and laid down principles.

Governor Seyi Makinde who presented the demands of the South-West PDP stakeholders at an interactive session with the former vice president in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the myriad of problems confronting the party are surmountable but the lopsidedness in elective positions and non-compliance with the constitution and principles guiding the party’s operation must be addressed.

He said, “We have challenges and issues but we have capacities to address them in PDP. The challenges in PDP are not all about Governors Makinde, Nyesom Wike, Ugwuanyi Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom as being portrayed but constitutional matter.

“We don’t have issues either with our party or its presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar. We have put what happened during the party’s presidential primaries and the selection of the vice presidential candidate behind us.

“As a party, we must practise what we are preaching. It is all about integrity and honour, not about any individuals.

“PDP structure must reflect national unity as preached. We have the capacity to do so and a capable presidential candidate.

“Our demands as PDP in the South-West can be subdivided into pre-election and post-election demands.

“The pre-election demand is total restructuring of the party leadership, which include restructuring of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Makinde added that a situation whereby the presidential candidate, national chairman and the director-general of Atiku Campaign Organisation are from the North-East, North-Central and NorthWest is unacceptable. He, therefore, on behalf of the South-West PDP, demanded that the national chairman of the party must step down in the interest of equity, justice and fairplay.

Atiku, in his reply, maintained that he has no problem with wherever any member of the party comes from, but the constitution and the laid down principles of the party must be strictly adhered to.

He said the request of Makinde on restructuring of the party’s leadership is achievable but with a recourse to the party constitution.

Atiku said, “We cannot do anything outside the constitution. The views of the South-West PDP as expressed by Governor Makinde must go through constitutional process.

“We cannot give the nation the kind of leadership it wants without a recourse to the constitution. The PDP has a constitution that guides its operation. Nothing must be done outside this constitution.

“The most important challenge starring us in the face is 2023 general election. We can win the election, if we want to. “In 2003, as director-general of Obasanjo/Atiku campaign organisation, I delivered five out of the six states in the South-West to the PDP. History will repeat itself in 2023 but with a formidable team.”

In his address, the vice presidential candidate of the party, and Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, described Nigeria as a sick nation that needs a physician.

He submitted that the All Progressives Congress (AP- C)-led administration in the past seven and a half years had balkanised the country, adding that Nigeria today is not the Nigeria of our dream.

He said, “Nigeria is sick. It is in need for prescription of appropriate medication. When you line up all the candidates, the best to pick among the lot is Atiku. He is the only medication accept- able to Nigerians. “We are not discussing same-faith ticket but about somebody that has the charisma and experience to lead the country to the promised land.

“He has respect for all. That is why I am privileged to be his vice presidential candidate. With the support of all the stakeholders, we can commence the healing pro- cess of the country that has been battered by the APC-led government.

“We are one party in PDP. We have reconciled our grievances. We are moving ahead as one family.”

Also speaking at the event, chairman of the PDP Gover- nors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, described the same faith ticket as the albatross of the APC. He noted that the adoption of same-faith ticket in a plural society like Nigeria is the beginning of the failure of the APC coupled with eight years of misrule. Speaking on behalf of the PDP former governors, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola assured Atiku of the supports of members of the party from the South-West

“We want to assure Your Excellency that we are united and solidly behind your course to succeed in 2023.

“Governor Makinde has been vested with the authority to discuss our proposal with you as members of the party from the South-West,” he said.

Speaking on behalf the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, who was un- avoidably absent, the national vice chairman North, Umar Damagun, lauded the efforts of the South-West PDP-led by Makinde at ensuring the success of the event. He stressed the need for members to put behind them happenings of the past and form a formidable team at ensuring the success of the party presidential candidate in 2023.