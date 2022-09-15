PHOTOS: Obi visits Goodluck Jonathan, discusses national issues

As next year’s general election approaches, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has visited former President, Good luck Jonathan.

The former governor of Anambra State said he was able to exchange views on serious issues of national interest during the meeting.

While taking to the popular social media platform, Facebook to share pictures from the meeting, the presidential hopeful described the former president as his senior brother.

“I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions,” he posted.