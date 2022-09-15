PHOTOS: Obi visits Goodluck Jonathan, discusses national issues

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa

As next year’s general election approaches, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has visited former President, Good luck Jonathan.

The former governor of Anambra State said he was able to exchange views on serious issues of national interest during the meeting.

While taking to the popular social media platform, Facebook to share pictures from the meeting, the presidential hopeful described the former president as his senior brother.

“I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions,” he posted.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Osun PDP accuses APC, Oyetola of planning to move tribunal sitting to Abuja to…

Latest News

ITF seeks inclusion of skills acquisition programmes in Nigerian O-level education…

Latest News

Gov Udom calls for incarceration of gender-based violence offenders

Latest News

Oba of Benin preaches collaboration between multinationals, host communities

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More