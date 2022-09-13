Amid internal crisis, Iyorchia Ayu goes to Europe for two weeks

Under pressure to step down from his post, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, is to depart for Europe Wednesday for two weeks.

This was disclosed in a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his Special Adviser to the National Chairman (Media and Communications), who did not state the purpose of the trip.

It however informed that the embattled party boss has handed over to the Deputy Chairman (North), Iliya Damagun, to act as national chairman in his absence.

The statement also revealed that Ayu has already informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the developments.

The statement read: “The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks.

“While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun will act in his place.

“Already, the National chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“He is expected back at month-end.”

The former senate president who recently had a vote of confidence passed in his favour by the National Executive Committee (NEC), continues to face calls by a section of the party led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), which he leads as chairman, have also joined the effort to get him to resign to pave way for his replacement by a southerner since they believe both the national chairman and the presidential candidate of the party cannot be from the same zone.

In a bid to assuage southerners who want the preponderance of northerners in the party’s key positions to be addressed, the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid jibrin, had stepped down, with former senate president, Adolphus Wabara taking his place in an acting capacity.

However, the Wike group has rejected it, insisting that Ayu must leave the post.

