As part of efforts geared towards improving traffic management across the state, the general manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has called for the establishment of more ‘Traffic Safety Advocacy Clubs’ in both public and private schools.

LASTMA boss made the call, on Thursday, during an interactive session with students of Dee-Gee Secondary School, Ebute Metta, Lagos, who came on a courtesy visit to commemorate with him on his 365 days in office.

Oreagba, who was the director of operations, LASTMA was appointed as the authority’s general manager by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the 14th of September, 2021.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

LASTMA calls for establishment of more traffic safety advocacy clubs in schools

LASTMA calls for establishment of more traffic safety advocacy clubs in schools

The general manager disclosed that the establishment of more of these clubs in schools across the state would go a long way in inculcating traffic safety measures into students at a tender age.

This was just as he enjoined parents/guardians to always be a good example to these children by obeying all traffic regulations and road signs whenever they were on board with them.

“These young students are definitely the future of this country, so if you catch them young by impacting traffic knowledge in them, automatically there would be massive reduction in accidents on our roads in the nearest future,” he said.

Oreagba disclosed that the School Advocacy Programme (SAP) where LASTMA officers educate and enlighten students of different schools is a continuous programme across the five divisions of the state.

Master Adesegun Umar (SS3), who spoke on behalf of other students, commended officers of LASTMA for a job well done by managing and controlling traffic across Lagos State.





He confirmed that they had all gained additional knowledge during the interactive session with the LASTMA boss particularly on ‘Zebra Crossing’ lines on roads.