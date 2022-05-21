Mangoes and weight increase

I noticed that anytime I eat Mangoes, I usually put on weight. Kindly let me know why this is so. I love eating mangoes especially at night.

Adesewa (by SMS)

Mango is a very popular tropical fruit, known as the “Tropical Fruit King”, and its nutritional value is very high. Mango is rich in dietary fiber. However, mango is very sweet, and a high-sugar fruit. A medium-sized mango weighs about 150 grams and contains 20 grams of sugar. The main sugars in mango are glucose and fructose. Too much sugar is consumed at night. If these sugars are not consumed in time, they are easily converted into fat in the body, leading to fat accumulation and obesity. In view of this, you need to reduce your consumption of mango if you don’t want to put on weight.

