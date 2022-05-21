I was diagnosed with migraine some weeks ago. Kindly let me know the difference between Headache and Migraine.

Joshua (by SMS)

Headache is a neurological symptom, the underlying cause needs to be established. Migraine is a genetic, neurological condition often causing headache, but is also associated with many other symptoms including heightened sensitivity to light, sound, movement and smells, as well as dizziness, brain fog, abdominal pain, speech difficulties, visual disturbances, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and irritability. But this list is not exhaustive. Migraine is a spectrum condition so some people have infrequent, mild attacks, while others have more severe, frequent episodes. Some suffer daily impact from the effects of migraine on their brain. Kindly follow your doctor’s instructions for an effective relief from your migraine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE