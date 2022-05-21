Is this dementia?

My father who is now in his 70s has recently been having memory lapses. He even forgets the names of some of his close friends. Kindly let me know if this is ordinary memory lapse that comes with age or Dementia.

Pius (by SMS)

Everything ages in the body. We get gray hair even though we don’t want grey hair. The heart gets older. In the same way, the brain also gets older and can lead to occasional forgetfulness. However, age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions, though they may share some overlap in symptoms. However, normal forgetfulness is often caused by lack of focus and it never progresses into serious territory. Dementia, on the other hand, will get worse over time. Kindly study your father closely. If his forgetfulness gets worse with time, you may need to seek expert medical attention for him.

