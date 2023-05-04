Wife of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde has called on citizens and well-meaning people in the state to always give back to society so as to alleviate the plight of the less privileged constantly grappling with hard times.

Makinde, through the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, made this call today while making donations to some select orphanage homes in the State capital during what was tagged: “2023 love intervention by Her Excellency, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde.”

She charged political officeholders to appreciate the fact that one of the best ways to provide dividends of democracy to society is by giving to the needy and less privileged.

She appreciated caregivers in the various homes for devoting their time, energy, and resources to make sure the less privileged, particularly the orphans, are well taken care of.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola enjoined orphanage homes to be unrelenting in taking good care of the orphans and indigents in their domains.

Olayiwola also charged caregivers to continue to teach orphans the way of God and focus on their education to become great in life.

In their response when the governor’s wife’s train arrived, the Matron, Living Word Mission Children, Mrs Abimbola Williams said the gift items will go a long way in solving the problems of the homes.

On her part, Coordinator, Oluwakemi orphanage home and foster foundation, Mrs Victoria Adeleke assured that the gift items will be used effectively and judiciously.

Other orphanage homes visited were Joyous heart children orphanage, Jesus Kids Home for special people, The care people foundation motherless babies home, Iranlowo Oluwa Children’s Home, Oluwakemi Orphanage Home and Foster Foundation, Living word mission, Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Juvenile correctional institution and child care unit, Rosarian voice community, Sola Olagunju foundation and orphanage home.

Items donated to the orphanage homes included food items, toiletries, and cash.

