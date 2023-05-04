Less than 48 hours after a kidnap suspect met his waterloo in the hands of operatives of the Delta State Police Command, another suspect has been felled by the superior firepower of the police.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Thursday, said the recent heat on the marauders stemmed from the new strategies mapped out by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Johnson Adenola, with key officers in the Command to halt activities of kidnappers in the state.

He said having identified the hotbeds of the hoodlums, Tactical Commanders were directed to proceed to Ughelli and Warri alongside their men to reinforce the divisions.

“This effort paid off when the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi on 4/5/2023 at about 0013hours, received a distress call that some armed robbers snatched a black Lexus car along Warri-Sapele road and have been robbing innocent citizens using the said car.

“The DPO swiftly mobilized and led a striking force team of the Division, trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them.

The hoodlums, upon sighting the police, exchanged fire with the team.

“The hoodlums, numbering about four, escaped into the bush while firing at the police but one of them was hit and fatally wounded.

“The injured suspect gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges, one suspected stolen vehicle with reg. no PYN 595 PW were recovered,” he disclosed.

DSP Edafe further disclosed the arrest of five other hoodlums with dangerous weapons in the state.

“On 1/5/2023, at about 2200 hours, as a proactive measure, the DPO Ughelli division led police operatives to patrol along Ughelli/Asaba road, during which, they intercepted one Odogun Ifeanyi ‘m’ 36yrs and one other suspect and when the search was conducted on them, one locally made single barrel gun with four live cartridges, one jack knife were recovered.





“On the same date, the DPO and his men also arrested one Ediri Omote ‘m’ age 45 years, and two others, and one locally made single barrel gun with nine expended cartridges were recovered from them,” he noted.

The police image-maker, however, quoted the DCP Operations as assuring Deltans “that the command will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality while appealing to Deltans to help the command in the area of information.”

“The Police rely heavily on information from the public, and it is expected that any suspicious persons or movements will be promptly reported to the police.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS:

1. 08036684974

2. 08125958005

3. 09053872287.”

