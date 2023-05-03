The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE outlines how to check your JAMB result with your registration number.

Step 1: Visit the official JAMB result-checking portal at https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility . The portal is accessible on any device with an internet connection, such as a computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

Step 2: After accessing the portal, click on the “Check UTME Results” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number on the JAMB result-checking portal.

Step 4: Once you have entered your JAMB registration number, click on the “Check Result” button. The portal will then process your result and display it on the screen.

Step 5: Print out a copy of your results

Please note: You can also check your 2023 UTME results using the SMS method. Kindly send UTMERESULT (without spaces) via SMS to 55019 or 66019 and wait for a prompt notification to view your results.

