Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he promised Nigerians.

Recall that he declared that his administration has fulfilled its election promise of change to Nigerians. On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari made this statement at the Federal Housing Authority (FHR) Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigerians have reacted to this assertion and have given several reactions. Read their comments below:

Yahaya Hamisu said, I supported Buhari 100 % .

But , current administration failed Nigerians , economically , security, welfare and youth employment , corruption.

You just fulfilled promise for conducting free and fair election in Nigeria 2023.

Oyesiji Paul Oyekunle: Nothing but the truth, he promised change in 2015 and he has succeeded in changing Nigeria from top to bottom

Lois Greatheart: Thank you sir.

May the Lord Change your life to 10 Time the way you have worked so hard to change Nigeria to what it is today.

Amen

Akwuma Frank: Yes, it was a perfect negative change, Nigerian see am





Ani Chinedu Emmanuel: Perfectly well Mr president, as in perfectly well. After all…all change nah change. Previously we use to have 1000 naira bill in our wallets but now nah 200 and 100 naira change full am. You really gave us change.

Emmanuel Abiola Mirror: What a leader! Hmmmmmmmm.

Please God put in a place that he deserves from your hand. I pray your generation would never be recognized till kingdom come.

Alberto Amadi: You’re right mr president, you succeeded in taking Nigeria 20 years backward. Never again you’ve gone forever insha Allah.

Oguntula Samuel: You really try in this nation Mr President, by changing our good economy to the worst economy for just 8 years in the office. Thank you, time to go. The time of hardship is over, let us try another chapter.

Onyekachi Madu: You only succeeded in destroying Nigeria. You really brought change from the mountain top to the valley.

Uche Nwosu: This man dealt with Nigerians no be small chai. Tinubu Abeg pity Nigerians o make you do well abeg

You can read more comments via the link below: