Nelson Sylvester, the legislator representing Eha-Ulo ward in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council, Enugu State, popularly known as Ofunwa, has been tragically killed. Reports received on Monday morning revealed that Sylvester was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday night at his residence in Eha-Alumonah.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Post on the condition of anonymity, the assailants stormed the lawmaker’s house and opened fire on him.

In an attempt to escape, the councillor sought refuge in a nearby compound, where his lifeless body was later discovered.

The source described the suspected assassination as yet another tragic incident, expressing profound sorrow.

They stated, “It is heartbreaking; it is too hard for us to swallow. We are in deep agony.”

When contacted for comment, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, informed the reports that he was currently unable to answer calls.

Daily Post reported this response from the PPRO.

The untimely demise of Nelson Sylvester has shocked the local community, leaving them grieving and seeking answers regarding the motive behind the attack.

