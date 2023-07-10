Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only seeks relevance and a ministerial position.

Tribune Online reported that Fayose had disclosed that he chose to work against his party’s candidate for the victory of the other party, APC, and its candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ekiti during the last general elections.

Nigerians have reacted by saying he supported the party and disclosed it to the general public to seek relevance and political positions.

A Facebook user @Julius Odofin commented that Fayose only betrayed his party for belly matters to satisfy his selfish interest.

He said, “Yes, no sacrifice is too much for stomach infrastructure. Man must wack.”

Another Facebook user @Olawale Ayodeji reacted, “Atenu gov, he doesn’t know who or which candidate to supported during an election, a contractor for that matter”.

@Musa Benson Ali also said, “You shall pay it dearly your Excellency sir, betrayal is a seed that germinates someday”.

@Hilary Ogar commented, Why the confession now, you are looking for favour from this government. From your confirmation it is seen that if not for the bought INEC, your effort and that of Atiku cannot upturn the political history of the country anytime, meaning, even allowed to rig the two of you don’t have anything tangible in Ñigeria politics.”

@Dele Dearest said, “Failed man. You connived with a party to rubbish your party ? Just looking for where to get butter and bread.”

@Omotoyinbo Olusoji also reacted saying, “This confession is orchestrated at seeking ministerial positions. What you can get is contract and not a Minister of the Federal Republic.”

