Former Anambra Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed how he wishes to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

He announced that he will not be celebrating due to the current state of the country.

Instead, he plans to use the day to visit hospitals, orphanages, homes for the aged, and centres for people with disabilities, where he will offer gifts and support.

In a tweet on Monday, Obi expressed his decision and encouraged his supporters to join him in engaging in acts of charity or visiting Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to donate to schools and hospitals.

He emphasized that he was deeply saddened by the recent wave of killings in Benue, Plateau, and other states in Nigeria.

In his statement, he expressed his desire to celebrate in a “New Nigeria,” where the lives and properties of citizens are secure.

Obi’s message conveyed a sense of hope and called for a collective effort to imagine and strive for a better future.

He stated, “As Nigerians, we must always expand our imagination of the POssible, believing as we do that a New Nigeria is POssible.”

The full statement reads:

“Wednesday 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd Birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years, that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.

“However, some friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient Family and supporters have asked how they can join me in celebrating that day, and even present some gifts.

“Let me humbly and respectfully appeal to all those who desire to celebrate me with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

“I urge them to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts. They can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need.

“Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country. I intend to do the same thing. Aside from sharing my time and resources with the less fortunate people around me, I plan to raise money for schools, hospitals, etc.

I have already said that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from us, the leaders and the well-placed. The state of our nation must give us cause to pause and ponder. There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed.

“This month alone over 200 lives have been lost to sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA in Plateau State. Similarly, in Benue State, over 100 lives have been lost in recent times, the latest being 27 persons killed in Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom communities in Ukum LGA.

“There are also many other cases of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country. I want to celebrate in a New Nigeria where the lives and properties of citizens will be secure. I want to celebrate in a productive Nigeria that can create opportunities for our youths.

“I want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which Nigerians can be proud of. This, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

“As Nigerians, we must always expand our imagination of the Possible, believing as we do that a New Nigeria is POssible.”

