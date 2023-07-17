The people of the oil-bearing Local Government Area of Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State have adopted Governor Hope Uzodinma for a second term in office, vowing to support him in the November 11th Governorship election.

In a two-page communique issued after an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting hosted by Chief Charles Ories MD ISOPADEC and read out by former Minister of State for Education, Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah, the people expressed their excitement over the numerous achievements of the Governor during his first term.

They attributed the prevailing peace in the area to the excellent relationship between the Governor, the Local Government Area, and the area’s leadership. They expressed their hope that this peace would continue during his second term.

The stakeholders, consisting of politicians from various parties, traditional rulers, President Generals of town unions, women, and youth, gathered in a well-attended meeting in Owerri over the weekend.

They praised the Governor for his achievements in infrastructural development and tackling insecurity in the state.

The people of Ohaji/Egbema also acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to their welfare, particularly in terms of appointing sons and daughters from the area to positions of authority.

They highlighted the appointments of Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Charles Orie as the MD of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Hon. Goody Obodo as GM ADAPALM Company LTD, as well as other commissioners and Special Assistants.

They stated, “Our observation of the Governor’s achievements also includes restoring dignity to Imo State Civil Servants, improving the standard of education through school renovations and teacher recruitment, and the construction of standard general hospitals and health centres across the state.”

In his remarks, HRH Eze Emmanuel Assor, Chairman of the Ohaji/Egbema Traditional Institution and traditional ruler of Asaa Autonomous Community, expressed gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodinma for according to the people of Ohaji/Egbema the respect they deserve.

He noted that under Governor Uzodinma’s administration, the people of Ohaji/Egbema no longer need to beg for appointments.

Emphasizing the Governor’s significant projects in the state, HRH Eze Emmanuel Assor stated that Governor Uzodinma is already in his second term, as there is no contender in sight.

He urged the people to continue supporting the Governor and urged them to come out in full support.

