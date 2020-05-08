Lagos Commissioner did not test positive for COVID-19 ― LSMOH

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has said that its Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, has not tested positive to COVID-19 disease as widely speculated.

Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the commissioner is hale and hearty and in good health.

He stated that: “The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has been drawn to fake reports making the rounds that the Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested positive to COVID19 infection.

“Prof Akin Abayomi is in good health and he has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos Intervention to coordinate activities and response in order to break the chain of transmission of the infection in Lagos.

“We hereby urge the public to disregard this absolute falsehood and fabricated report in its entirety. This is the hand work of mischief makers who are out to create unnecessary panic and fear amongst the populace.

“We implore citizens to rely only on the official and verified communication channels of the @followlasg and @LSMOH for #COVID19Lagos related news and information. Let’s take responsibility by sharing only confirmed and verified reports.”

