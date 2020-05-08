Enugu records new COVID-19 case

The Enugu State government has announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total cases to nine.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu.

Obi said that the case was a nine-year-old child contact of the fourth case reported in Enugu who had travel history.

“The total number of cases ever reported in Enugu now rises to nine with seven active cases,” he said.

He said that the patient had been admitted into one of the state’s isolation and treatment centres.

The commissioner said further contacts were being identified and line listed while necessary samples would be taken for testing.

Obi, who added that decontamination of the patient’s home had been promptly carried out, urged residents of the state to stay at home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

“Further, when going out, you are strongly advised to wear an appropriate cloth face mask, avoid touching the front of the mask, and always remove the mask from both ears at once, wash and iron if possible once you get home.

“Continue to practise physical and social distancing of at least two metres or six feet apart from each other,” he said.

Obi also advised residents to practise respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into their elbow and as well discard used tissue immediately into a safe and secure bin.

“Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or the length of time it takes you to sing the happy birthday song twice or use an alcohol based hand sanitiser when there is no facility to allow you to wash your hands.

“Finally, sanitise surfaces all around you as often as possible with a 1in6 mixture of bleach and water.

“If you think you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or know someone with COVID-19 symptoms, do not hesitate to call the numbers below 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010,” Obi said.

(NAN)

