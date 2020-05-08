COVID-19: NCDC officials flee Kogi following Bello’s isolation directive

It was drama, on Thursday, at the Kogi State government house in Lokoja as officials of the National Center for Disease Control sent to ascertain the COVID-19 status reportedly fled the state to avoid being subjected to COVID-19 test.

It would be recalled that Kogi is one of the two states that are yet to record a single COVID-19 case in the federation.

The Officials of the NCDC said they were sent to the State to assist the state in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Presidential Task Force for rising to the occasion. He said the world must unite to defeat the virus.

The Governor reeled out the measures adopted by the State to flatten the curve on the spread of the virus in the State. He said the country must move out of the pandemic and provide structures for economic recovery.

Alh Yahaya Bello, however, said the state has resolved to comply with the protocols of the NCDC by putting the officials in quarantine for fourteen days and take their samples to ensure they are COVID-19 free. He predicated his decision on the fact that they came from an infested area.

The Officials said they were not ready to be tested for COVID-19 and went back to Abuja.

Why the NCDC Officials feared being tested has raised concerns by the Government of Kogi State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, told newsmen that NCDC should come hard on its Officials for violating its rules.

“Today, the Governor showed the statesmanship in him once again by appreciating the support of the NCDC and defending the health interests of his people.

“NCDC quarantined the Chinese professionals that came to give them technical support and also took their samples for test. It is a normal practice and protocol set by NCDC.

“So NCDC will have a lot to explain as to why its officials refused to test for COVID-19. How can we be sure of their status? What are their fears? Why did NCDC sent people who are afraid of test to our state? What was their intention?

“The officials that came have done an integrity blow to the works of the NCDC. Is there something they are hiding? It is time NCDC opened up and apologize to the good people of Kogi State.

“How will they encourage people to test when its own officials are afraid of test? This is sad.”

Efforts to reach NCDC has proven abortive.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE