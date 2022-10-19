Ekiti Assembly Speaker, Afuye, dies at 66

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has passed on.

Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency 1, died on Wednesday around 6 pm at the age of 66, after a brief illness.

A member of the House who spoke on the condition of anonymity while the death said he was rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti in the early hours of Wednesday after developing complications over undisclosed ailment.

Afuye, a lawyer, was said to have died after attempts by medical doctors to save his life failed.

The source disclosed to Tribune Online that the vociferous lawmaker died of cardiac arrest.

Afuye appeared at the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday and was full of life when he accompanied the new governor to inspect some ongoing road projects in the state capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The source said, “Our speaker and leader is dead. We learnt he developed sudden complications this morning(Wednesday) and was rushed to the hospital where he died later in the evening.

“This event is funny and shocking because he was full of life and activity in the last few days. He was at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, he led some of us to the governor on Monday, and Tuesday we accompanied Oyebanji to inspect some roads in Ado-Ekiti.

“But on Wednesday morning, he was rushed taken to the hospital but unfortunately we lost him. We were told it is cardiac arrest.”

Afuye, who was in the assembly between 2007 and 2011, was spending his second term in the assembly and his tenure was billed to expire on June 6, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari To Unveil Tinubu’s Manifesto, Inaugurate Campaign Council Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may formally commence its presidential campaign this weekend. Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Simon Lalong…

Lagos PDP To Wike: Jandor Will Defeat Sanwo-Olu In 2023





Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term by the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike…

No Plan To Endorse Any Presidential Candidate ― Northern Elders

The Northern Elders under the aegis of the Arewa Joint Committee (AJC) organisers of the recently concluded Presidential dialogue with Presidential candidates had said there was no plan to endorse any of the candidates…

10.5 Million Children Lost A Parent Or Caregiver To COVID-19 ― UN

United Nations, in its new analysis of global crises on women, children and adolescent’s health, says that since the start of the global pandemic, 10.5 million children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 while approximately 80 per cent of children…

Bayelsa Governor Cries For Help As Flood Displaces One Million People

AS flood continues to submerge more communities and render more families homeless in Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri has noted that the situation in the state is getting worse…

EDITORIAL: Nigeria, Cameroon And Lagdo Dam

THIS week, a picture of the devastating effects of flooding across Nigeria was provided by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq…