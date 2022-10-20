2023 budget defence under threat, NASS workers threaten strike

THERE are strong indications that the long-awaited 2023 budget defence scheduled to start next week may be stalled, as National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have threatened to resume the suspended strike over unpaid allowances.

The aggrieved workers had during the last joint congress of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and National Assembly chapter unanimously deplored the failure of the commission to secure the approval of all allowances as enshrined in the conditions of service from the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PSC) in July 2022.

The staff also backed the resolution of the commission that all staff due for pre-retirement leave and issued letters should proceed immediately in compliance with extant rules.

“Consequent upon the above, the union will be left with no other option than to resume the suspended indefinite strike if the approval is not secured by today (Thursday).

They said in a communique dated 11th October, 2022 and jointly signed by NASC chairman, Comrade Ojemeri Oisamaye and NASS chapter chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyyi.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Meanwhile, it was gathered that National Assembly had already secured a court injunction to stop the worker from carrying out any industrial action.

Meanwhile, ahead of the budget defence, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has mandated all the relevant standing committees to remove all recycled projects in the 2023 budget proposals of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during the committees’ budget defence.





Gbajabiamila, had during the budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari, tasked heads of ministries, departments and to agencies on the need for thorough accounting for previous appropriations, disbursements and expenditures.

Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday gathered that the budget defence for all the MDAs will commence in earnest next week.

As of the time of filing this report, copies of the 2023 budget proposals printed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning were being distributed to legislative aides of the 360 members through the clerk of the House Committee on Appropriations.

According to the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, all the ministers as well as heads of federal agencies, commissions and statutory institutions are expected to appear before relevant standing committees to defence the budget proposal.