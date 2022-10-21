WhatsApp: Now you can create, share call links, block screenshots, add 1024 people to a group

In its efforts to improve the quality of its services and make them more user-friendly, the foremost mobile messaging app, WhatsApp, which is known for its continuous addition of new features has again recently introduced new features to the platform.

These new features include creating and sharing call links with up to 32 participants, blocking screenshots and screen recording on view once messages, hiding online status, and adding up to 1024 members on group chats.

1. WHATSAPP CALL LINK FEATURE

The new call link feature allows users to create and send call links to anyone on WhatsApp even if they are not on your contact list. The new feature which allows up to 32 participants can be compared to those offered by Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. It also gives options for Audio and Video.

Steps to create call links on WhatsApp.

Your WhatsApp application must first and foremost be updated

Click on the “Calls” tab on our WhatsApp application

The “Create Call Link” option which is pinned above your call log will be displayed

Click on the “Create call link” to set the type of call to either voice or video. By doing this, WhatsApp will generate a call link for you

Copy the invite link and forward it to your contacts via WhatsApp or any other sharing platform





Once the recipients receive the WhatsApp call invite link, they can join the call by tapping the ‘Join’ button. Please keep in mind that people can join a call at any time, and WhatsApp will not notify you if someone joins the call. As a result, you must be present on the call in order to see who has joined and who has not.

2. BLOCK SCREENSHOTS AND SCREEN RECORDINGS ON ‘VIEW ONCE’ MESSAGES

With this new Privacy-focused feature, users will be in control of how they want their information received, shared and stored. This new update makes it impossible for a viewer to take a screenshot or screen recording of either Audio or Video messages sent with the ‘view once’ filter.

When a viewer tries to screenshot an image or video sent with the ‘view once’ filter, WhatsApp will flash an alert saying “Can’t take screenshot due to security policy”

The feature has been rolled out with version 2.22.22.3 of the WhatsApp update but it is only available for Android users of the WhatsApp beta channel at the moment.

3. HIDE ONLINE STATUS

This is another new feature available to Whatsapp users. The application now gives you the option to hide your online status from other users. This new feature allows you to protect your privacy by giving you absolute control over who can see when you are online.

Here is the step-by-step on how you can appear offline on WhatsApp for everyone but still continue to message anyone you wish

On the same settings page as the “Last Seen” status, you will now see a new “Who can see when I’m online” option. Under it, there are “everyone” and “same as last seen” All you need to do is to select “Same as last seen”.

The ‘Everyone’ option is self-explanatory, as it allows everyone to see if you are online or not. The second one changes your online status to ‘same as last seen’,’ which means that only those who can see your last seen will be able to see if you are online. If you have set your ‘last seen’ to nobody, no one will be able to see if you are online.

4. ADD UP UP TO 1024 MEMBERS TO GROUP CHAT

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that allows users to add up to 1,024 people. WhatsApp group members’ capacity has been progressively expanding over time. The limit which used to be 256 members in 2017 was raised to 512 in May of this year and is now going to be expanded once again to 1,024 members. Currently, the option is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS,

With this feature, users can now connect with more than a thousand members of colleagues, friends, family and so forth in a single group.

