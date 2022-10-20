Tinubu in fresh move to pacify aggrieved blocs, as campaign council unveils fresh list

FOLLOWING the controversies that trailed the 422-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list released last month, the campaign secretariat, on Wednesday night, unveiled an exhaustive list of party chieftains to drive the campaign of its standard-bearer, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The composition of the new APC PCC revealed a desperate move to pacify all the tendencies within the party.

Several troubleshooting meetings had been held to appeal to governors and certain individuals who felt alienated in the list released on September 21.

In the new list, all members of the APC NWC were accommodated as members of the PCC, same for all federal lawmakers in the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling party.

Despite Buhari’s directive that his ministers should not abandon their duty post for presidential campaigns, all members of Federal Executive Council (FEC) were accommodated, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PCC also has all former members of the APC NWC, all speakers of state houses of assembly, all states chairmen, including all APC candidates of national and state houses of assembly.

All serving governors retained their initial designation in the PCC as state coordinators while those given additional responsibilities as regional coordinators retained the slots.





President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the presidential candidate, Tinubu, retained their assignment as chairman, deputy chairman (1) and deputy chairman (2) respectively of the PCC.

Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, who is vice chairman, also got additional responsibility as head of the fundraising committee. Former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, remain as Director-General and Deputy Director General respectively of the campaign council.