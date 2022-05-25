Kano PDP holds parallel governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, on Wednesday, held a parallel governorship primary, as the two factions of the party in the state are in a tussle over supremacy.

A group headed by Alhaji Wada Sagagi, a faction loyal to the former state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso organised its Congress at the Lugard house, while the other faction, which is headed by Senator Hayatou Gwarzo, the faction loyal to Ambassador Aminu Wali, held theirs at the Sani Abacha stadium.

However, the results from both sides have not been announced at the time of filing this report.

