Kwankwaso loses lawmaker to APC, as four others dump NNPP

AS the gale of defection continues affecting political parties in Kano State, a member of the state House of Assembly representing Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s constituency, Madobi, Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Isma’il, has defected from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

According to a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available to newsmen in Kano disclosed that a member representing Dawakin Kudu local government, Hon. Mu’azzam El-Yakubu has also dumped Kwankwaso’s NNPP for the APC.

He said a gale of defection has recently swept across the NNPP, particularly members of the state and National Assembly.

Malam Garba said already a member of the state legislature representing Bagwai/Shanono, Isa Ali rejoined the APC days after defecting to the NNPP.

Garba’s colleague at the assembly representing Dambatta state constituency, Hon. Murtala Kore also renounced his membership of the NNPP to remain in the APC.

