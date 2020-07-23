IN an effort to consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-19 and the relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation, the Kano State government has cancelled Eid-el-Kabir festivities in the state.

The cancellation, which was part of the resolution of the executive council meeting held on Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano, however, grants the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, to be supervised by government officials.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while speaking with pressmen, saying all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid prayer ground in their respective domains, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

According to him, the government would assist in the provision of safety materials such as face masks and hand sanitisers.

The commissioner also announced the council’s approval to institute measures for the realisation of government’s plan to transform the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks to ensure even development.

The council further directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant parastatals to inform the council on the level of progress in that direction.

Garba revealed that the council also requested for a progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as eye, dental, ear, nose and throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He added that the state commissioner for education has also been directed to submit a proposal to the council on the establishment of mega secondary schools in the new emirates.

He said, “In addition, the council has approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019, to pave way for review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.

“The council has given approval for the release of N16,373,699 for the establishment of an information technology centre at the State Film and Censorship Board.

“It also gave its approval for the release of the sum of N37,785,000 for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youths and women on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

“In this regard, the council has directed the ministries of Women Affairs, Local Government, Youth and Sports to come up with a list of those to benefit from the programme.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE