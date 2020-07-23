COVID-19: Taraba govt to outline guidelines for Salah celebration

Taraba State government says plans are in place to outline guidelines on how to observe the forthcoming Salah celebration.

Dr Innoncent Vakai, the Commissioner for Health who is also the Chairman, Taraba State technical committee on COVID-19, disclosed this on Thursday at his office in Jalingo.

He stated that the plan is targeted at limiting the spread of the deadly COVID-19 during the celebration.

He stated that the Taraba State government under governor Darius Ishaku is doing all it could to keep her citizens free from getting infected with the CVOID-19 virus.

The commissioner, however, expressed worry over the increase in the number of active cases in Taraba which has risen to 24 within two weeks, urging citizens to continue observing the government laid down rules such as, social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of facemask in public places.

While soliciting for a testing centre in Taraba, the commissioner added that it would be part of the government proactive steps as more people would be tested and possibly isolated before they make contact with other persons unknowingly.

Tribune Online gathered that commercial vehicles from different states are still coming into Taraba, mostly the ones, from Kano, Lagos, Adamawa, Bauchi and Jos, even as the state government had placed a ban on interstate travel and had a few weeks ago, re-echoed that the interstate travel to Taraba remains prohibited.

