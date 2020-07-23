The burial service for the late first female NAF fighter Pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile has commenced in Abuja.

The burial service taking place at the Military National Cemetery along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road is being conducted by the Director Chaplaincy of the NAF, Group Captain O Gani.

An ambulance belonging to the Nigerian Air Force with registration number AF 442, brought the remains of late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile to the cemetery where her course mates received her for the burial service.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance include Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, Women Affairs Minister, Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yaya Bello and Arotile’s family members amongst others.

Details soon…

