Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing newborn baby in Adamawa

A 50-year-old, Saidu Abdullahi of Tarawo Ward in Song Local Government Area, Adamawa State is to be hanged by the neck until confirmed dead for killing his newborn baby boy.

The convict and resident of Tarawo ward in Song LGA caused the death of the innocent child by strangulating him to death on the 9th March 2013.

Saidu was apprehended and charged to the state High court for the offence of culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the State Penal Code Law.

Delivering judgement after finding him guilty of taking the life of a helpless child on 20th May 2019, the High Court presided by Honourable Justice Nathan Musa, convicted him to death.

Justice Musa told the convict that his hands were tied, and had no option but invoke the provision of section 221 of the Penal Code Law by sentencing him to death, and prayed God to have mercy on him.

Not ready to die, the convict later approached the Court of Appeal in Yola so as set aside the judgment of the trial court to enable him to continue with his life.

The Appeal Court at its Yesterday’s sitting presided by Honourable Justice Abdullahi M. Bayero, however, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the verdict of the lower court.

Justice Bayero said that it was clear that the appellant committed the crime based on the confessional statement he voluntarily made and that it was enough for a conviction.

All that is required, according to him, is for the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and that there was enough evidence that linked the convict with the offence, saying it was his act that sent the newborn baby boy to his early grave.

He added that the validation of the conviction and sentence of the convict was a unanimous decision of the panel of judges, affirming the death sentence.

In the same vein, the Court of Appeal has upheld the verdict of the state High Court, convicting a 40-year-old Abubakar Usman to 21 years in prison for the offence of murder.

The convict and resident of Yola South Local Government Area in Adamawa State stabbed one Shehu Jauro to death on the 23rd November 2017 along Sokoto street in Yola South.

According to the prosecution, the convict entered into the deceased car along with Yola South main market to Sokoto street, but on their way misunderstanding ensued between them.

The prosecution added that the deceased stopped his vehicle and ordered the convict to get out of it and that the deceased removed his belt and started beating the convict, while the other person who was together with them tried to separate them but to no avail.

On the process, according to him, the appellant removed his knife and stabbed late Shehu 2 times, and the deceased was later rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by the medical personnel upon arrival.

Abubakar Usman who was arrested and tried at the State High Court presided by Justice Danladi Mohammed, was later convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment not punishable with death and 7 years for the offence of causing grievous hurt.

The judgment was delivered in January 2020, and it is to run concurrently.

To seek for redress, the convict appealed the matter and prayed the Yola Court of Appeal to quash the decision of the trial court.

But the Appeal Court which was presided by Honourable Justice Abdullahi M. Bayero yesterday dismissed the appeal and however affirmed the lower court’s verdict.

